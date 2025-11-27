Ellington Credit Company $EARN Shares Bought by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Ellington Credit comprises about 2.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.62% of Ellington Credit worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EARN. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Credit by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ellington Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Ellington Credit by 211.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Credit during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ellington Credit by 16.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Credit stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Ellington Credit Company has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $206.73 million, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Credit Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.4%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Credit from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Credit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EARN

About Ellington Credit

(Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.