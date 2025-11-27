Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 94.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 1,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.10, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $308,926.80. This trade represents a 52.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

STX opened at $272.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.17. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $297.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.41.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

