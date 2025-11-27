Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 119.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 679.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Datadog by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Datadog Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $158.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,343,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,625.12. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,431,974 shares of company stock worth $245,187,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.