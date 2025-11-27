DLD Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman $CCCXU

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCXU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,601,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the second quarter worth $15,450,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Get Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Stock Up 2.1%

CCCXU opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.