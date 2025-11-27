Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in NiCE $NICE

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.85% of NiCE worth $90,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in NiCE by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 99.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of NiCE by 4.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiCE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NiCE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $105.23 on Thursday. NiCE has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $193.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.93.

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.07 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. Analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 price objective on NiCE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on NiCE from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NiCE from $193.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiCE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.54.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

