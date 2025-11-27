DLD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 39,900 Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I $RTACU

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RTACU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTACU. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $955,000.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 1.7%

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

