DLD Asset Management LP Invests $1 Million in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OBAWU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $751,000.

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Trading Up 0.1%

Oxley Bridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12. Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

