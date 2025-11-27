Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,313 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,973,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,027,000 after purchasing an additional 234,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Portillo’s by 10,963.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,947,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after buying an additional 4,902,741 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 53.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,590,000 after buying an additional 1,191,443 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,627,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at $17,489,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Portillo’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $392.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.73. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

