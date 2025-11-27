Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $468.95 Million Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,845,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,270 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 44.7% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned approximately 23.41% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $468,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTRB. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Clarendon Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTRB opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $34.82.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

