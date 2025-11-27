Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 375.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 555.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 65.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $329,784.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,582,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,960,098.06. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $416,436.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 283,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,743.02. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 234,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,481 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 6.40. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

