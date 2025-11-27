Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,375 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,189 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,625,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $671,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639,760 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,445,097 shares of the airline’s stock worth $637,696,000 after acquiring an additional 219,390 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,718,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 536,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,575,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 227,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $29,012,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.