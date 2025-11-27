Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 137,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 87,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $7,102,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Excelerate Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Excelerate Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $27.58 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $245.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.