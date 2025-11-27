Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Energy $DIG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of ProShares Ultra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Energy by 383.9% during the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIG opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.53. ProShares Ultra Energy has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $45.03.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

