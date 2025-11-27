PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 7,132.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 811,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after buying an additional 799,872 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 465,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 167,995 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,929,000 after purchasing an additional 118,537 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 206.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

