Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,716 Informatica Inc. $INFA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter worth $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica by 51.5% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Informatica by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Price Performance

INFA opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.21 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,750,385.16. Following the sale, the director owned 198,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,205.85. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $253,703.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 309,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,087.56. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 353,978 shares of company stock worth $8,820,318 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Informatica

Informatica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.