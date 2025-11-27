Crabel Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 122.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

FLRN opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

