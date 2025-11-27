Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $751,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,027,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,248,581.94. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $237,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,072.29. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,675,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,578,000 after acquiring an additional 142,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,654,000 after purchasing an additional 540,877 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 244,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

