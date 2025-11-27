Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKTR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $66.92.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.00. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 631.43% and a negative net margin of 163.17%.The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $34,196.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,633.80. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $119,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,418.60. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,198 shares of company stock worth $1,076,491. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,544.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103,252 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 253.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,658,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,976 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 257.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

