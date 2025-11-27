Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 256,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

