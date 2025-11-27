CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Option Care Health by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Norman L. Wright bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.