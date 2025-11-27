The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $215.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Humana from $313.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.94.

Humana Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $245.73 on Monday. Humana has a 1-year low of $206.87 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

