Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Evercore ISI

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.66 and a beta of 1.71. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 747.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

