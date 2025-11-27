VanEck Real Assets ETF $RAAX is Copley Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Copley Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,682 shares during the period. VanEck Real Assets ETF accounts for 4.5% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Copley Financial Group Inc. owned 4.64% of VanEck Real Assets ETF worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAAX. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 657,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Real Assets ETF alerts:

VanEck Real Assets ETF Price Performance

RAAX opened at $35.20 on Thursday. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.