Carlson Capital L.P. Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Carlson Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial accounts for 0.5% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 680,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $668,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 201.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 548,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SNV opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.97%.The company had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $45,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,901.68. This represents a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

