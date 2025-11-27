Copley Financial Group Inc. Has $522,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Copley Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.91. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

