Carlson Capital L.P. Purchases 16,900 Shares of Kellanova $K

Carlson Capital L.P. raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Kellanova comprises 1.6% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $83.64 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

