Entropy Technologies LP Sells 4,492 Shares of Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 52.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Diodes by 283.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Diodes by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $284,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 244,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,305.74. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

