Carlson Capital L.P. Makes New $874,000 Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for approximately 0.4% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.