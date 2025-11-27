Copley Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Copley Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.9% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $614.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $608.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

