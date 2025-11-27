Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 194,124 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,691,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $175,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $44.47 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.74%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

