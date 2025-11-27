UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,107,014.76 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $3,107,014.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,683,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,401,701.88. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $3,035,452.04.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $2,945,998.64.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $3,435,010.56.

On Friday, October 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $3,333,630.04.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $3,399,229.20.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 1.79. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UWMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

