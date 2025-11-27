Timothy Harris Sells 10,542 Shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Harris sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $1,031,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,582.80. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 target price on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in ATI by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 2,010.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

