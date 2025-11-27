Insider Selling: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $614,300.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,549.68. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total transaction of $576,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 3,218 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $373,609.80.

On Monday, September 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $580,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.25. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.28.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,631,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,197,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 234.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,147,000 after buying an additional 559,383 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 81.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 738,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,223,000 after buying an additional 330,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,436,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

