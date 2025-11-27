Xingjuan Chao Sells 50,000 Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $756,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,782.55. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CeriBell Stock Down 2.5%
CBLL stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.36 million and a PE ratio of -11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. CeriBell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CBLL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
