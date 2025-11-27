Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $918,075.44 in Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 51,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $918,075.44. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,784,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,188,687.46. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $161,440.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $155,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,587 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $148,856.94.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,104 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $140,943.36.

On Monday, November 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $159,280.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $159,360.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 29,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $566,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,794 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $134,113.56.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,297 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,459.02.

On Monday, November 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,880.00.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $245.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.19 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%. Research analysts predict that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGICA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DGICA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 135,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Donegal Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.