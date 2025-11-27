Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $158,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,916,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

KHC opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.90%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

