Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,563 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,738,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $166,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 31.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ameren by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 467,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,902,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,314,000 after acquiring an additional 411,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $106.12 on Thursday. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $113.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

