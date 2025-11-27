Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Turtle Beach (TBCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: TBCH):

11/25/2025 – Turtle Beach had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Turtle Beach had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Turtle Beach had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Turtle Beach had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Turtle Beach was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Turtle Beach had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Turtle Beach had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Turtle Beach had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Turtle Beach is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Turtle Beach is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turtle Beach Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turtle Beach Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.