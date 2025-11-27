Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CFO Sells $698,081.56 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) CFO Karen Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $698,081.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,731.20. This represents a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

