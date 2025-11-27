27,700 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Purchased by Carlson Capital L.P.

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $483,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,370,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 256,628 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OII shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

