Carlson Capital L.P. Invests $90,000 in Alumis Inc. $ALMS

Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Carlson Capital L.P. owned about 0.06% of Alumis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alumis by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alumis by 12.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alumis during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alumis by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alumis news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,542,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,675,539.68. This represents a 8.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 125,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $905,349.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 643,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,472. This represents a 24.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 2,166,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,167,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Alumis Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Alumis Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALMS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

