6,700 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Purchased by Carlson Capital L.P.

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,096.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $2,095,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,100. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.