Markel Group Inc. $MKL Stake Lessened by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,084.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,961.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,956.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,621.89 and a 12-month high of $2,109.91.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

