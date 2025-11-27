Carlson Capital L.P. Invests $419,000 in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.62. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $44.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

