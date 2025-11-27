Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 303 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 294 to GBX 303 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 309.14.

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 305.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 227.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320.60.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

