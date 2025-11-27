Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 38,513 Shares of Boston Omaha Corporation $BOC

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,513 shares during the period. Boston Omaha comprises about 3.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 3.33% of Boston Omaha worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 953,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE BOC opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Boston Omaha Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Omaha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Boston Omaha in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Omaha presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

