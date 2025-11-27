easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 500 by Analysts at Citigroup

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 520 to GBX 500 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Panmure Gordon raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 730 to GBX 780 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 600 to GBX 535 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 673.

easyJet Stock Down 0.5%

EZJ stock opened at GBX 480.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 472.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 503.29. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 401.05 and a 1-year high of GBX 594.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 66.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that easyJet will post 67.3369565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at easyJet

In related news, insider Sue Clark bought 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 459 per share, with a total value of £35,251.20. Corporate insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

easyJet Company Profile

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our?cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to?provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

