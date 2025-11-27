Elgethun Capital Management Takes $5.43 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 1.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 139,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,516,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 459,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 731,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.