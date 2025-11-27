iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after buying an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $683.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $673.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

