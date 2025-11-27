Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,447,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 843,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,862 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 44.6% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 738,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 227,798 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 212,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 126.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 206,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,978.79. This trade represents a 8.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

